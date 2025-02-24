Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, a celebrated name in delicious, home-style fried chicken for nearly 60 years, is serving up the catch of the season with the return of the Fish & Chips Combo. This fan favorite features six ounces of famous flaky fish, creamy tartar sauce, and a regular side of potato wedges at one low price. Available now only at participating locations and for a limited time.

“We’re famous for our fried chicken, but every year our guests look forward to the return of our famous fish during Lent,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “Additionally, they’ve been asking for new dessert options, so we’re thrilled to introduce our new Mini Pecan Pie.”

The new Mini Pecan Pie at Lee’s features Priester’s Pecans, one of the nation’s top pecan suppliers. Priester’s Pecans, based in Alabama, is a family-owned company specializing in delicious old-fashioned pecan desserts. Each 3-inch Mini Pecan Pie at Lee’s is individually wrapped and ready to serve, offering a sweet treat that’s convenient for dine-in, carry-out or delivery customers.

Guests can order the limited-time Fish & Chips Combo, brand new Mini Pecan Pies, or any of Lee’s other craveable menu items in-store or online for pickup or delivery. Mobile orders can be placed on the Lee’s app, where customers can also earn points for every purchase with the Lee’s Famous Rewards Program. The app is available for free via Google Play and the App Store.

Make Every Meal Count

Lee’s and their community partner, GiftAMeal, are making giving easy all year round. The innovative cause-marketing program turns customer photos into meals for local families in need. Guests may simply scan the GiftAMeal QR code featured on the Lee’s packaging or access the link through the brand’s mobile app to upload a photo of their dining experience directly and effortlessly. Each post triggers a restaurant-funded donation to a local food bank. To learn more about GiftAMeal, visit GiftAMeal.com.