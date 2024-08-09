The National Chicken Council reports that the average American will eat more than 17,000 wings in their lifetime, and now, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken can help you get your wings fix with a tasty kick. The celebrated name in delicious, home-style fried chicken for more than 55 years is strutting their hot stuff with new Spicy Wings. Guests are encouraged to gather their flock and head to the nearest Lee’s starting Monday, August 12, 2024, and get their hands on these famous wings.

“Wings are one of the most popular foods in the country and we’re delighted to help feed that craving with our new Spicy Wings. Being famous for our chicken, it only seemed like a natural progression to add chicken wings to our menu,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “Our wings feature our signature famous blend of spices and are kicked up with just the right amount of heat, offering guests the flavor they crave in every bite.”

The new Spicy Wings are available in orders of six, 12, or 20. They’re perfect as an individual meal or for sharing. The wings are also available for catering orders, so you can spice up your gatherings. The six-wing orders come with two sauces, the 12-wing orders receive three sauces, and the 12-wing orders are complemented with four sauces. Lee’s sauces include Bonsai, Chipotle Ranch, Country BBQ, Creamy Ranch, Fiery Buffalo, or Honey Mustard.

Guests can make their tailgates famous with Lee’s catering! Lee’s combination of delicious food and superior service makes Lee’s the perfect partner for any event, big or small. Lee’s offers pick-up and delivery options, which means guests can spend less time worrying and more time enjoying the new Spicy Wings.

Order your Lee’s favorites, including the new Spicy Wings, in-store or online for pickup or delivery. Download the Lee’s app to place mobile orders and start earning rewards for your great taste. The app is available for free via Google Play and the App Store.