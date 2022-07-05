Lion’s Choice Adds Fried Chicken to Menu

It’s National Fried Chicken Day on Wednesday and Lion’s Choice announced the addition of new menu items featuring a new protein option for the roast beef chain — fried chicken. Starting July 6, guests can order the Cluckin’ Chicken Tender Sandwich ($5.99/sandwich or $9.59/meal), the Chili Lime Crispy Chicken Salad ($8.25), and a new option for kids with the Chicken Tender Cub Meal ($5.49). The new items are available at all Lion’s Choice locations in Illinois, and in the St. Louis and Kansas City area markets. The new menu items are also available for purchase through the Lion’s Choice mobile app.

Known for providing “ridiculously good food” to its customers, Lion’s Choice spent nearly two years looking for the perfect chicken product available. “The decision to add fried chicken to our menu was not taken lightly as many of our guests have grown up enjoying the same roast beef sandwiches, frozen custard and natural fries since their first experience at a Lion’s Choice restaurant,” says Michael Kupstas, president & CEO of Lion’s Choice. “It’s important for us to do things the right way, as we’ve always done. We initially looked at chicken filets but none of them struck us as ridiculously good, so we turned to chicken tenders in 2021.”

Lion’s Choice’s fried chicken items include the following and are available Wednesday, July 6 at all locations:

Cluckin’ Chicken Tender Sandwich ($5.99 sandwich/$9.59 meal)

The Cluckin’ Chicken Tender Sandwich includes two crispy chicken tenders seasoned with a sprinkle of Lion’s Choice Famous Seasoning and then topped with pickles and mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

Chili Lime Crispy Chicken Salad ($8.25)

The Chili Lime Crispy Chicken Salad is made with romaine lettuce, diced fried chicken tenders, corn, black beans, and tomatoes, and is topped with tortilla strips and cheddar. The salad is finished off with a chili lime dressing.

Chicken Tender Cub Meal ($5.49)

The Chicken Tender Cub Meal consists of two chicken tenders and a choice of two sides: natural-cut fries, veggie sticks, a mini cone, or a cookie. Kids will also receive a drink with choices including 2% milk, chocolate milk, apple juice, or a soft drink.

“We took the time to find the right product because serving ridiculously good chicken is the only option for Lion’s Choice, and we know that our customers expect a quality experience when they enter our dining room or stop by one of our drive-thrus,” says Kupstas. “Our chicken has a rice-flour coating which helps the tenders to become extra crispy when fried and makes the tenders themselves gluten-free. We believe that crispiness is preserved better than other chicken sandwiches on the market.”

The Cluckin’ Chicken Tender Sandwich features two crispy chicken tenders topped with a sprinkling of Lion’s Choice Famous Seasoning, a move that fans know well from the brand’s iconic roast beef sandwiches, along with pickles and mayo on a toasted, buttery brioche bun. Complete customization remains a top priority at Lion’s Choice and extends to the new fried chicken sandwich. From the rareness of the roast beef to seasonings, bread, cheeses and sauces from the popular Sauce Bar, Lion’s Choice encourages its guests to have their food just the way they like it. The Cluckin’ Chicken Tender Sandwich is delicious and straightforward, allowing guests to customize with sauces like chipotle ranch, honey mustard, horseradish, or sweet n’ tangy BBQ. After adding, swapping, or replacing different components, guests are encouraged to take a picture and use #LCHack on Instagram to join the customization fan base.

The iconic Midwestern brand is famous for its ridiculously good roast beef sandwiches, and also offers a variety of different sandwiches, salads, and sides as well as desserts. In June, Lion’s Choice released two new frozen treats for summer featuring lemon including the Lemon Freeze and the Lemon Meringue Pie Concrete. The chain’s commitment to doing things the right way extends from its signature menu items to these new limited-time offerings.

Guests can place their orders at any Lion’s Choice drive-thru or in-restaurant.