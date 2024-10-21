Little Caesars, the world’s largest privately owned pizza chain, is excited to announce its third year partnering with the world-renowned Call of Duty gaming franchise. Following previous game title collaborations in 2022 and 2023, Little Caesars and Call of Duty are set to raise the bar even higher with an expansive co-branded activation for the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. And for the first time ever, Little Caesars with have a restaurant storefront in game.

WHEN & WHAT:

Beginning October 21 through November 10, with each transaction over $3.00 at a participating Little Caesars location, guests can earn perks like Dual 2XP, bonus in-game rewards, and entry into a sweepstakes for coveted gaming-themed prizes. To unlock Dual 2XP and in-game rewards for consoles and PCs, gamers must visit https://callofduty.littlecaesars.com/ to upload their in-store receipt or enter the unique code on their digital receipt.

Little Caesars is also offering the perfect gaming snack, Crazy Puffs, to provide gamers with ideal sustenance to level up their Call of Duty experience. Crazy Puffs are nationally priced at $3.99** and include four hand-held pizza puffs filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and pizza sauce, and topped with buttery-garlic flavored drizzle, Italian herb and parmesan seasoning.

MORE:

“We’re excited to partner with Call of Duty for the third year in a row and continue delivering value to the gaming community. Our new Crazy Puffs are a perfect match for gamers—handheld, easy to eat, and full of flavor, making them ideal for enjoying while staying in the action,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars. “We can’t wait for players to see the new in-game surprises we’ve lined up—it’s going to be an exciting year for both Call of Duty fans and Little Caesars customers.”