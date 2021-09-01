Little Caesars Eyes 35 New Stores in St. Louis

Little Caesars, the global, family-owned pizza chain with franchise and company-owned stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and across 27 countries and territories, is looking to grow its footprint in the St. Louis market by approximately 35 new units, with the goal of opening at least 10 of them by the close of 2024.

“Little Caesars is excited to provide further investment and job opportunities to local entrepreneurs, as well as amplify its presence in the St. Louis area,” says Craig Sherwood, Little Caesars vice president of U.S. Development. “Little Caesars prides itself on being a family-owned company since it was established in 1959, and we treat our franchisees like family. We look forward to forming strong relationships with new owners who want to team up with a proven, innovative brand and bring our recognized value, quality and convenience to the families of St. Louis.”

By adding 35 new stores, Little Caesars aims to employ more than 1,000 local residents. The brand will focus on multi-unit agreements to accelerate its growth beyond its existing 19 franchise locations.

Prospects interested in learning more about the brand and its growth opportunities in St. Louis are invited to attend an exclusive, live webinar event taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. CT. To register for this free event being hosted by key members of the Little Caesars franchise development team, visit bit.ly/LCE_StLouis.

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders.