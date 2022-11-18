Little Caesars Launches Pizza Cutter Shaped Like a Turkey

Little Caesars Pizza announces its Thanksgiving campaign, based on the insight that Gen Z prefers pizza to turkey. While pizza on its own may not be festive, pizza that has been cut into the shape of a turkey is! With the Turkey!Turkey! Cutter, you can transform any of the brand’s large pizzas into the perfect Thanksgiving main course.
- Turkey!Turkey! Cutter will be launched with social spots highlighting how the Cutter can help make pizza the star of Thanksgiving.
- As turkey prices soar, Gen Z and others are turning to alternative meals this Thanksgiving. According to a recent survey, members of the post-millennial generation are opting for lower cost meals like pizza for the upcoming holiday. The Turkey!Turkey! Cutter is the best of both worlds by turning any large pizza into a turkey-shaped treat for the whole family.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.