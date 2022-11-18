Little Caesars Launches Pizza Cutter Shaped Like a Turkey

Little Caesars Pizza announces its Thanksgiving campaign, based on the insight that Gen Z prefers pizza to turkey. While pizza on its own may not be festive, pizza that has been cut into the shape of a turkey is! With the Turkey!Turkey! Cutter, you can transform any of the brand’s large pizzas into the perfect Thanksgiving main course.

Turkey!Turkey! Cutter will be launched with social spots highlighting how the Cutter can help make pizza the star of Thanksgiving.

As turkey prices soar, Gen Z and others are turning to alternative meals this Thanksgiving. According to a recent survey, members of the post-millennial generation are opting for lower cost meals like pizza for the upcoming holiday. The Turkey!Turkey! Cutter is the best of both worlds by turning any large pizza into a turkey-shaped treat for the whole family.