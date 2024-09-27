Local Kitchens has collaborated with celebrity chef and burger expert Alvin Cailan to bring Sweet Onion Burger, a fresh take on the Oklahoma Onion Burger, to Northern California. Sweet Onion Burger is Cailan’s first-ever venture in Northern California, available September 26th at all 13 Local Kitchens locations across the Bay Area and Sacramento.

Local Kitchens partnered with Cailan to share his take on a staple of American cuisine: the burger. It’s a match made in culinary heaven, as Cailan is a burger connoisseur. Cailan first rose to culinary prominence after founding the famed restaurant Eggslut, and his many burger accolades include creating LA’s top burger spot, Amboy Quality Meats, hosting the viral YouTube sensation, The Burger Show, (with 129M views and counting!) and serving as a food consultant for the animated series, Bob’s Burgers.

“At Local Kitchens, our vision is to break down borders by connecting communities with flavors and stories from around the world,” said Local Kitchens CEO Jon Goldsmith. “Alvin Cailan’s Sweet Onion Burger celebrates an Oklahoma tradition, and we’re thrilled to bring this exceptional brand to our guests across Northern California.”

Sweet Onion Burger has a rich backstory and the flavor to back it up. Inspired by the Oklahoma Onion Burger, the refined simplicity of its beef-onion-cheese flavor profile originates from the Great Depression era. After first tasting this classic burger in Oklahoma City, Cailan couldn’t get enough—visiting the region countless times to learn its origins and techniques. He was determined to find the right partner to bring it to the masses.

What makes the Oklahoma Onion Burger so flavorful is the technique behind the build, starting with Angus beef seared and pressed with thinly shaved onions and topped with a slice of classic American cheese, dill pickles, and a toasted bun. Cailan brings his culinary style to this regional classic with savory sauces like bacon jam and the signature SOB sauce. The Sweet Onion Burger menu will offer four Oklahoma Onion Burgers, grilled cheese, two fries, and a Molasses Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

“Being a part of a company that envisions the future of food as I do feels auspicious,” Cailan said, “I’ve spent over 15 years perfecting my craft, but I’ve never brought this

burger style to market. Many are now trying, but few are doing it right. I’m so glad I found the perfect partner in Local Kitchens to bring this vision to life.” Starting September 26th, Sweet Onion Burger will be available at all 13 Local Kitchens locations in Los Gatos, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Campbell, Cupertino, Novato, Lafayette, Mill Valley, Davis, Roseville, and Redwood Shores. For more information, visit LocalKitchens.com or stop in to get a taste for yourself.