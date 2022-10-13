Long John Silver's Becomes a part of Clam-O-Naise

Clam-flavored mayonnaise? Is this real life or is this just fanta-sea? Long John Silver’s is delighted to be a part of Clam-O-Naise, the tangy, garlicky mayonnaise made with real clams.

Featuring Cards Against Humanity’s all-new Clam Pack and a free mystery prize submerged deep inside the mayonnaise, Clam-O-Naise is unlike anything you've experienced before.



Each jar of Clam-O-Naise contains a unique prize. Customers can win real pearls, clam-themed vacations, or even a one-of-a-kind Toyota Clamry. The best part? 1,500 lucky customers will win a $5 gift card to Long John Silver’s!



Clam-O-Naise is on sale now for $9.99 at Target.com and in Target stores nationwide.