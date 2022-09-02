Long John Silver's Brings Back Lobster Bites

Long John Silver’s treasures the fan favorites, which is why Lobster Bites are returning to our shores. Filled with sweet and tender meat inside every crispy poppable bite, Lobster Bites can be enjoyed by all sailors for a limited time at participating restaurants from sea to delicious sea.

Crack open the sweet taste of wild caught, 100 percent Norway lobster tail coated in a savory, buttery breading for a symphony of flavors. Starting this week, guests can set sail to their nearest Long John Silver’s for a treasure chest full of tantalizing deals:

• Enjoy Lobster Bites with any meal as a side “delica-sea” by adding on a Lobster Bites Tail Pack.

• Pair perfectly breaded Lobster Bites with wild-caught Alaskan pollock fried in Long John Silver’s classic batter and try the Lobster Bites and Fish Combo. Want to enjoy more of this “fin-tastic” duo? Fill all your seafood desires with the Lobster Bites and Fish Platter.

• Feed the entire family with the Lobster Bites Family Feast, featuring an eight-piece meal of batter-dipped fish or chicken tenders with two Lobster Bites Tail Packs.

“We want our guests to treasure every bite when they sail with us," says Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation. “With the savory sweet taste of our crispy breaded Lobster Bites, guests reel in great value with bite-sized pieces of lobster at fast food prices.”

Guests can set sail to the closest Long John Silver’s or enjoy their favorite seafood on the go at home with the convenience of DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates, or GrubHub to take advantage of this limited-time promotion. To find a location near them, customers can head to the Long John Silver’s website to enjoy Lobster Bites while supplies last.