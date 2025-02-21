Lent is here, and Long John Silver’s is celebrating the season with great deals on great tasting shrimp. Starting Feb. 24, treat your tastebuds with Long John Silver’s shrimp specials including coconut butterfly shrimp; a sweet twist on a classic favorite. Complete your meal with a slice of OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Don’t wait – head to your nearest Long John Silver’s to catch these specials before they sail away!

Catch Big Savings on Shrimp!

Long John Silver’s knows shrimpin’ ain’t easy, but we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy great tasting shrimp this season. From grilled and juicy to crispy and golden, we have something for every sailor! Add a touch of sweetness to your meal with our new $6 coconut butterfly shrimp basket, available for a limited time!

$6 Shrimp Baskets – Four irresistible options!

New – Six-Piece Coconut Butterfly Shrimp: Crispy, golden, and packed with delicious coconut flavor, this new offering is paired with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies.

Crispy, golden, and packed with delicious coconut flavor, this new offering is paired with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies. Six-Piece Grilled Shrimp: Seasoned, grilled, and served on a bed of savory rice with one side.

Six-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp: Hand-battered and served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies.

Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp: Golden popcorn shrimp served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies.

$10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Get your shrimp on! Sharing is caring with our Sea-Shares, featuring a choice of 15 coconut butterfly shrimp, 15 grilled shrimp, 15 batter-dipped shrimp, or shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp.

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

Save room for dessert! End your voyage with a piece of OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, available for a limited time. Featuring OREO cookies baked in creamy cheesecake and layered with OREO cookie mousse, this delicious dessert is the perfect way to end your next meal.

“We’re committed to bringing guests bold flavors and unbeatable value during Lent,” said Christopher Caudill, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Long John Silver’s. “Our new coconut butterfly shrimp and signature seafood deals ensure everyone—whether observing Lent or simply craving seafood—can dive into delicious without breaking their treasure chest.”

Guests can reel in these offers by visiting their local Long John Silver’s. Order ahead online at ljsilvers.com or use the Long John Silver’s mobile app, available on iOS App Store and Google Play. For access to exclusive offers, exciting challenges, and the latest news, join the Seacret Society reward program today!