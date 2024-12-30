Long John Silver’s is serving the tastiest treasures on the high seas with a delicious trio of sweet and savory promotions. Starting Monday, reel in the savings with the $6 Chicken Planks Basket, a perfect meal for hungry sailors. Enhance your next feast with rich and savory Lobster Bites, available for a limited time. Finally, satisfy your sweet tooth with a slice of Red Velvet cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Whether you’re savoring the season or resolving to treat yourself in the new year, set sail to your nearest participating Long John Silver’s to enjoy the value of these winter specials.

Score the Deal of the Season – $6 Chicken Plank Basket

At Long John Silver’s, battered is better, and the hand-battered chicken tenders in the $6 Chicken Plank Basket are sure to keep customers coming back for more. Some of the best chicken found from sea to mouthwatering sea, Long John Silver’s Chicken Planks are made with 100 percent white meat chicken raised and produced on U.S. farms. Every plank is batter-dipped in the restaurant for a fresh, crispy finish that rivals the chicken from the chicken “experts.” A steal of a deal, each basket features two hand-battered chicken tenders, two of Long John Silver’s iconic hushpuppies, and a choice of side.

Catch Wild-Caught Norway Lobster Bites Before They Sail Away

Enhance your next meal with an order of crispy Lobster Bites. Featuring tender pieces of wild-caught Norway lobster tails, each bite is coated in a savory, buttery breading to create a sweet and flavorful meal that will delight your taste buds this season.

Indulge in Red Velvet Cheesecake – Available for a Limited Time

Sweeten up your day with the legendary Red Velvet Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. This decadent dessert features red velvet cake topped with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery’s creamy, classic cheesecake, layered with rich cream cheese icing and topped with whipped cream.

“This winter, we’re delivering great value and flavor to our guests. The $6 Chicken Plank Basket, along with savory Lobster Bites and Red Velvet Cheesecake, offers a satisfying meal at a price point that won’t break the treasure chest,” said Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation. “These limited-time offers are sure to delight our guests.”

Guests can reel in these offers by visiting their local Long John Silver’s. Order ahead online at ljsilvers.com or use the Long John Silver’s mobile app, available on iOS App Store and Google Play. For access to exclusive offers, exciting challenges, and the latest news, join the Seacret Society reward program today.