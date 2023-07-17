Luna Grill to Join San Diego International Airport's Terminal 1 Expansion

Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen will soon be taking off with a whole new set of diners: The company has been selected as one of the coveted food partners for San Diego International Airport's major Terminal 1 expansion expected to open in 2025.

Luna Grill has partnered with Food Service expert Areas USA, LLC, which manages over 2,000 stores and restaurants in airports and other travel venues. The new airport location will be Luna Grill's first licensed facility and will showcase the company's authentic Mediterranean options.

According to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board announcement, the airport looked for a variety of local, regional and national names, while taking into consideration financial capability and experience, concept development, unit location design, materials and capital, environmental sustainability, small business inclusion and customer service. In addition, menus needed to be tailored to a broad variety of tastes and nutritional needs, served as breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. "We are thrilled to be selected through this competitive bidding process and honored to be chosen as a brand that represents the best of San Diego," said Luna Grill President Rich Pinnella.

The Luna Grill airport location will be designed for convenience and speed for airport travelers while reflecting the brand's new interior style evocative of the Mediterranean, blending light and airy elements with blue details, designed to create a soothing and welcoming environment for guests. "Our bowls, wraps and salads are the perfect options that balance good for you and portability, easy to take on the plane. Now fliers can take our Santorini Bowl with them to Santorini!" Pinnella added.

The new San Diego Airport location will be the company's 53rd as it continues to march forward on its expansion plans. Luna Grill plans to increase the brand’s footprint throughout Southern California, Texas and beyond.