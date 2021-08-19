Main Squeeze Juice Co Expands into Frisco, Texas

Main Squeeze Juice Co., a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, is continuing their expansion throughout Texas. This announcement comes at a time when Main Squeeze is experiencing an explosion of demand for their juices, smoothies, and acai bowls. The new location will be owned and operated by the Rizwan, Rahim, and Neha Gangwani. The Gangwani family’s location in Frisco will join the Fort Worth location.

“My family has owned our own Deli for 15 years. As a family we have a lot of experience in the small business space and are trying to build,” says Rizwan. “This will be a family project as a whole and the support will come from all ends.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. Its gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature chef-inspired cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one-, three- and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

“I believe in the future of the industry. As the world takes steps toward healthier options, I believe juicing will be a beneficiary of this,” says Rizwan. “We want to be a part of a company that is growing and at the moment there are no Main Squeeze locations near us so we wanted to change that.”

The local expansion plans come at a time when Main Squeeze continues to rapidly expand its national footprint. Today, there are 23 locations open and operating throughout Louisiana, Texas, Florida, and Mississippi, with more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores in various stages of development across the Southeast, and now the Midwest.

Customers of the new store will also be able to use the Main Squeeze Mobile App which is available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Users will be able to find and save their favorite orders of juices, smoothies, and bowls while managing their favorite Main Squeeze location and notification preferences. State of the art geofencing capabilities let the store know when you arrive curbside or in store for your order. Additionally, the app allows users to use Apple Pay or save their credit card information, using encrypted tokenization, for an even faster and easier app experience.