Marble Slab Creamery Brings Out the Sprinkles for 40 Years

Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, is tapping into its magic touch for its 40th Birthday and National Ice Cream Month celebrations. Fans can commemorate the milestone birthday with all-new, limited-time menu items that mix in the perfect celebratory treats - OREO Cookies, birthday cake, and of course, sprinkles.

Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy three new items. The Cookies & Cream Birthday Cake Ice Cream made with OREO Cookie Pieces features classic Sweet Cream Ice Cream with equally sweet Mix-Ins - yellow cake pieces, rainbow sprinkles, and OREO® Cookie Pieces. The new flavor is also available as a Shake, which is served with an added chocolate syrup swirl and a heaping of whipped cream, then topped with an extra touch of rainbow sprinkles. For those looking to take home the cake, look no further than the Cookies & Cream Birthday Ice Cream Cake made with OREO Cookies. The Ice Cream Cake features layers of vanilla buttercream frosting, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, and chocolate cake, and is topped with colorful and tasty celebratory toppings, rainbow sprinkles and OREO® Cookies. All limited-time menu items are available through August 27.

While the new menu items will keep fans coming back for more, a Marble Slab Creamery birthday isn’t complete without some sweet deals to celebrate the big 4-0 and National Ice Cream Month. For the month of July, Slab Happy Rewards members will receive $5 off an 8-inch or larger Ice Cream Cake, valid for one use between July 1 and July 31. On July 16, National Ice Cream Day, Marble Slab Creamery will also serve up a delectable one-day deal for loyalty members—one free Small Ice Cream.

“For our birthday bonanza this year, we wanted to sprinkle in some new treats in addition to our classic deals for our most loyal fans,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. “What better way to celebrate than with Cookies & Cream Birthday Cake Ice Cream, Shakes and Ice Cream Cakes.”

For 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.