Marble Slab Creamery, FAT Brands’ small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, is drawing up the perfect after-school plans. Starting Monday, Aug. 5 and running through Sunday, Aug. 18, participating stores are offering a special Back to School Happy Hour featuring a sweet deal: guests can receive a free small Ice Cream cup with purchase of a small, regular, or best value Ice Cream Cup. The sweet special is available daily from 4:00-6:00 p.m., and the guest must mention the promotion to redeem.

“We wanted to create an A+ promotion for families to celebrate and kick off a new school year,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. “Marble Slab is the ultimate family spot, and we’re thrilled to mix-in a fun Happy Hour event to help enjoy the Back-to-School season.”

For more than 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the Ice Cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.