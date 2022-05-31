Marco's Pizza Appoints MikeWorldWide as New Agency of Record for Consumer Public Relations

MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, announced a new client relationship with Marco's Pizza.

The communications assignment includes earned media relations and creative integrated consumer marketing campaign development to increase awareness and relevance across the United States.

"Aside from our team's shared love of pizza and creative storytelling, there was immediate strategic chemistry with the Marco's communications and marketing team," says Tara Naughton, MikeWorldWide Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer. "The pizza category often uses creativity and risk-taking to deliver positive experiences for consumers, and Marco's Pizza is embracing this opportunity in their approach to marketing and communications."

"We engaged with a number of agencies in our selection process and MWW stood out as a passionate partner with great creative thinking," says Chris Tussing, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Marco's Pizza. "We immediately clicked with the team's positive energy, excitement and breakthrough thinking. The team quickly jumped in, generating earned coverage and great traction in top targets like Today.com, People.com, and USA Today thanks to their consumer media relationships and relevant storytelling expertise."