Marco’s Pizza Inks Deal to Grow in Lubbock

Marco’s Pizza announced a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring six new stores to Lubbock by the end of 2023. Multi-unit expansion with existing franchisees continues to play a key role in Marco’s overall growth strategy – inching closer toward its goal of becoming the No. 4 brand in pizza based on systemwide sales – including the brand’s recent announcement of a 46-store development agreement.

Franchisees Mike Rogers and Justin Tarrant, who have a 12-year history with Marco’s, plan to build out the Lubbock, Texas area. They are currently Area Representatives responsible for franchise development in the Dallas-Fort Worth communities which boasts 47 stores in total, with an additional eight locations in development. Mike Rogers is also an Area Representative for the 22-store Oklahoma City market, which is looking to jumpstart similar store expansion in the coming years.

Looking to expand their reach in the state of Texas, the duo sees immense opportunity in the Lubbock market, which currently does not have a Marco’s presence. With vast real estate potential, a good labor market, and home to Texas Tech University, the area holds a prime opportunity for development.

Rogers and Tarrant have a strong real estate background and have already secured two leases at 6006 W Fourth Street and 6415 34th Street. These first two Marco’s locations are slated to open Q3 2022, another is due to open Q4 2022, and the remaining three stores will open by the end of 2023.

“We knew timing was right to further grow our Marco’s portfolio – we both have a natural growth mentality and this, paired with the performance we’ve been seeing with our existing stores and the whitespace potential to scale in Lubbock, made our investment decision an easy one,” says Rogers.

“Over the years, we’ve learned to take advantage of growth potential and build while you can. Not only are we seeing strong performance in our stores, but as a brand, Marco’s is experiencing record-breaking growth. If you were ever looking to invest and grow with this brand, now is that time,” adds Tarrant.

Marco’s continues to pilot new programs – investing millions of dollars into technology and innovation – to sustain its performance. On track to reach $1B in annual systemwide sales in 2022, eager and sophisticated entrepreneurs and multi-unit operators are flocking to the franchise opportunity, as now nearly half of Marco’s franchise network is made up of multi-unit owners.

“With the right team in place, we’ve been able to maintain aggressive growth and actualize our development goals as we expand with multi-unit franchisees – like Mike and Justin – who believe in our brand and growth potential,” says Keith Sizemore, Vice President of Development for Marco’s Pizza. “We continue to invest in and produce the best-in-class support tools to fuel and accelerate our growth strategy. With more than 200 stores in development, we’re on the fast-track for explosive nationwide expansion.”

The brand has set an aggressive expansion goal of 1,500 units by the end of 2023 as it seeks multi-unit operators throughout the United States and internationally.