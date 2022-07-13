Marco's Pizza Launches Cauliflower Crust

Marco’s Pizza is spreading some extra pizza love so everyone can indulge in their favorite food, with the launch of Cauliflower Crust. Marco’s adds this new crust type to the menu so fans can enjoy this tasty option all year-round, making it the first national quick-service restaurant pizza brand to offer a Cauliflower Crust as part of its standard menu offering.

To satisfy those summer cravings, the gluten-friendly alternative is a health-conscious option packed with flavor, and the added bonus of the superfood veggie cauliflower. Now Marco’s fans can enjoy the light, crispy Cauliflower Crust pizza with the same flavors they know and love – including Marco’s three fresh signature cheeses, and variety of fresh and premium toppings like Old World Pepperoni, all while sticking to healthier habits.

“We focus on delighting the pizza lover and furthering the overall love of pizza,” says Chris Tussing, chief marketing officer at Marco’s Pizza. “We're proud to be the first [quick-service restaurant] pizza brand to offer customers a delicious Cauliflower Crust option for those with a healthy craving for new tastes as well as those with specific dietary needs.”

Finding a lighter option and a tasty alternative to traditional pizza can be a struggle, especially for folks with gluten sensitivities. For an additional $2, customers can now enjoy Marco’s Cauliflower Crust on any small pizza (average small pizza is $9.99). The new crust’s number one ingredient is real cauliflower with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. One small Cauliflower Crust contains just 160 calories per slice, with fewer carbohydrates and less sodium than original crust.

To help start the week off right while continuing to satisfy cravings, or to sneak some added veggies into picky kids’ diets, Marco’s is offering a limited-time special on Cauliflower Crust pizza! Every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from now until Aug. 31, enjoy 25% off a delicious Cauliflower Crust pizza with any mouth-watering toppings of your choice, using promo code CAULI*. The new crust option is supplied by CAULIPOWER, America’s No. 1 Cauliflower Crust and No. 1 gluten-free pizza.