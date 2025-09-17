McAlister’s Deli is celebrating the spooky season with the return of its fan-favorite Witch’s Brew and the launch of a Pumpkin Pecan Cookie with White Chocolate Chips, a new, fall-forward sweet treat.

Back by popular demand for the third year, Witch’s Brew has become a seasonal staple for guests, pairing perfectly with the new Pumpkin Pecan Cookie to round out a festive, limited-time lineup.

Seasonal Menu Offerings Include:

Witch’s Brew: McAlister’s old-fashioned lemonade made with cane sugar, lemon juice, and a bewitching addition of caramel apple syrup.

McAlister’s old-fashioned lemonade made with cane sugar, lemon juice, and a bewitching addition of caramel apple syrup. Pumpkin Pecan Cookie with White Chocolate Chips: A soft, chewy pumpkin cookie made with warm cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, complemented by pecans and white chocolate chips.

Guests can enjoy the delicious, spooky seasonal flavors while creating core memories and connections at McAlister’s Deli this Halloween season. Both menu items will be available starting today, September 17 through October 31 at participating McAlister’s Deli locations nationwide, while supplies last.