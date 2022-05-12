McAlister's Deli to Open in Augusta on May 13

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Augusta, Georgia at 3602 Exchange Lane, Augusta, GA 30909 off of Walton Way Ext. at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away 30-Day Free Tea Passes to the first 50 customers in line. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.

Augusta McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine however they want, including dine in, outdoor patio seating, tableside dining, delivery and a pickup window. This location is franchised by DMAC, LLC., who also own two additional locations in the CSRA market.

“We are excited to reopen McAlister’s Deli in Augusta. We have built great relationships with the community from our nearby restaurants in Evans and Grovetown, and know this is the right town to grow in,” says Kristen Stancill, Vice President of Operations at DMAC, LLC. “We’re eager to reopen with a fresh new look and now featuring a pick-up window.”