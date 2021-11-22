McAlister's Deli Opening in Fayetteville, Georgia, on November 29

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain, is hosting its official grand opening celebration in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1150 Glynn Street N., Fayetteville, GA 30214 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 29. And to celebrate the official grand opening after a successful soft opening earlier in November, the location will be giving away Free Tea Passes to the first 100 guests in line on grand opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.

“We are excited to host the official McAlister’s Deli grand opening celebration with the Fayetteville community,” says Gant Sowinski, Executive Vice President of Atlanta Restaurant Group, LLC. “And we’re ready to sweeten the day even more by giving away Free Tea Passes to the first 100 guests that join in for the celebration.”

McAlister’s Fayetteville offers dine-in, delivery, and the fan-favorite pick up window. The pick up window makes dining easier and quicker than ever—all guests have to do is place their order ahead of time via the McAlister’s app or an online order, then they drive through to retrieve their meal at the window.

The Fayetteville restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 470-278-8140, or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Fayetteville Facebook page.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd