McAlister's to Open in Lake Charles, Louisiana

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Lake Charles, Louisiana at 306 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA 70601 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 28. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away $50 gift cards to the first 50 guests in line on grand opening day. In addition, this location will host a second giveaway on Tuesday, March 1 where the first 50 customers will win a free McAlister’s Deli Tumbler. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

When guests dine at the new Lake Charles McAlister’s, they can enjoy a meal by dining in, delivery, catering or the fan-favorite pick up window. The pickup window creates a quick and convenient way for guests to order ahead through the app or website, then driving thru to the pickup window to retrieve their meal.

“We are excited to open the new Lake Charles location, which will be our 5th McAlister’s Deli in Louisiana.” says President and CEO of Sun Holdings Guillermo Perales. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and enjoying many meals together.”

The Lake Charles restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. then from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, please call the restaurant at 337-426-0925 or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Lake Charles Facebook page.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.