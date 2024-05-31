McAlister’s Deli is releasing six new limited time offers at McAlister’s 520+ locations.
Six new LTOs available nationwide starting now:
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread: Seasoned grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar-jack, cheese dip, bacon, green onions, and ranch drizzle on toasted flatbread. Starting price: $9.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch BLT: Seasoned grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, spring mix, and buttermilk ranch on toasted country white bread. Starting price: $10.49
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Spud: Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack, buttermilk ranch, and green onions. Starting price: $10.29
- Berries & Cream Cheesecake: White chocolate cheesecake swirled with wild blueberries and white chocolate pieces, topped with whipped cream and white chocolate shavings. Starting price: $5.99
- Lemon Blueberry Cookie: Sugar cookie flavored with lemon and sweet blueberries. Starting price: $2.99
- Wildberry Lemonade: McAlister’s old-fashioned lemonade flavored with a blend of blackberry, strawberry, and raspberry puree. Starting price: $3.99