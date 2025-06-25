For years, the Golden Arches’ youngest fans have turned living rooms into drive-thrus and backyard playhouses into McDonald’s kitchens, serving smiles with a side of imagination. This summer, McDonald’s is bringing fans the make-believe magic they love with the Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal, available nationwide starting July 1.

Each Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal unlocks a world of endless play with a McDonald’s order and one of 21 mini toys inspired by what families see at our restaurants. From a teeny register, tiny fries to an itty-bitty Boo Bucket, get ready to play McDonald’s like never before.

A McDonald’s Happy Meal has always been more than just a meal – it’s a joyful tradition that creates lasting memories for both kids and adults alike,” said Anna Engel, Director of Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture for McDonald’s USA. “As a parent, there’s something magical about watching your child’s imagination come to life with these tiny toys. That’s what makes Lil McDonald’s so special. It brings back my own childhood memories of playing McDonald’s and now I get to create new ones with my kids.”

Lil McDonald’s Comes to Life in a BIG Way in Los Angeles

On July 19 and 20, the company is bringing McDonald’s to life in Los Angeles with a larger-than-life Lil McDonald’s experience where our Lil McDonald’s collection becomes life-size for big family fun.

Come explore toy-themed play zones, snap pics at oversized photo ops, and even dive into a Chicken McNuggets inspired ball pit! It’s McDonald’s play – in a whole new way.

The experience will come to life at Santa Monica Place (Space #112) from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm PT each day. Entry will be free and available on a first come, first served basis. Stay tuned for more information coming soon at santamonicaplace.com/events.

Play McDonald’s Anywhere

Can’t make it to Los Angeles? Families can recreate the Lil McDonald’s fun at home and at their local McDonald’s restaurant:

Scan a Happy Meal box to unlock the Drive Thru Dash digital game. Choose a manager, race to take orders and rack up high scores by dashing through the drive thru.

to unlock the Drive Thru Dash digital game. Choose a manager, race to take orders and rack up high scores by dashing through the drive thru. Use the PlayPlace Finder in the McDonald’s App to discover nearby restaurants with play spaces.

in the McDonald’s App to discover nearby restaurants with play spaces. Visit HappyMeal.com to download a free digital place mat that transforms any table into a Lil McDonald’s play zone.

Playing McDonald’s is now easier than ever. Grab a Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal starting July 1 and join a world of tiny toys, big imagination, and family fun.