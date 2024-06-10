McDonald’s announced Bob Stewart, Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer, North America, will retire, effective as of October 1, 2024. Succeeding him is Cesar Piña, who currently serves as Corporate Vice President, Global Strategic Sourcing for Food sitting on the Global Supply Chain Leadership Team.

During his outstanding 30 years of service, Bob has served as a remarkable leader and shining light to the organization. From his significant contributions of digitalizing McDonald’s supply chain to managing the most unprecedented supply chain challenges of our time, Bob has shown unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of supply chain excellence.

As Bob transitions into a well-deserved retirement, Cesar will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer, North America this fall. Cesar will carry forward McDonald’s momentum in partnering across the McDonald’s system—Owner/Operators, employees, suppliers—to advance supply chain resiliency and connect customers with food they love and trust.

“Cesar has made significant contributions across his 10-year McDonald’s career to drive meaningful change to our global supply chain and the System at large, and there is no doubt that he is the right leader to carry forward McDonald’s priorities,” says Marion Gross, EVP, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer. “His extensive industry experience in driving business results matched with his strong learning aptitude and passion for advancing a culture of collaboration makes him uniquely suited to shepherd the North America Supply Chain team into the future.”