Mici Italian Brings Back Take-Home Lasagna

Back by popular demand, Mici Italian is offering their handmade, third-generation-recipe lasagna to take home for the holidays. With pre-holiday pick-up, Mici’s fully-assembled lasagnas can be ordered uncooked or cooked and stored for up to three days in the refrigerator (or frozen for up to three months), before baking to bubbly brown perfection at home.

Coming from a big family themselves, the Micelis know how important family time is during the holidays. So this year, Mici invites Denverites and Phoenicians to let them do the hard work, so families can skip the dishes and go straight to the good stuff.

Each house-made pan of Mici’s authentic Lasagna with Tuscan meat sauce comes with full baking instructions and can serve between twelve and twenty people based on portion preference.

There is no limit to how many pans guests can pre-order; however, Mici requires 24-hour advance notice for lasagna trays, and “uncooked” option must be noted on order form.

Details:

Pre-Order online at www.miciitalian.com or by calling any of Mici’s nine locations (Colorado or Arizona)

Holiday Lasagna Pans are available December 1 through January 1, 2023·

24-hour notice required*