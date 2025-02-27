MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch, premium chocolates, is unveiling a fresh lineup of indulgent treats, including a brand-new permanent menu item and a limited-time fan-favorite shake. Available now, guests can enjoy the debut of Molten Chocolate Cups, a warm and decadent dessert that’s here to stay, alongside the return of the Coconut Caramel Cookie Milkshake, available through Sunday, April 20, 2025.

“Our family has been perfecting chocolate recipes for over a century, and we love finding new ways to share that tradition with our guests,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “The launch of our new Molten Chocolate Cups is a special milestone for us—melding our signature chocolate with fresh, vibrant flavors to create something truly memorable.”

The new offerings at MilkShake Factory include:

Peanut Butter Bananas & Cream Molten Chocolate Cup – A warm, decadent treat featuring fresh bananas, housemade whipped cream, creamy peanut butter sauce, and melted milk chocolate.

Strawberries & Cream Molten Chocolate Cup – A luscious combination of fresh strawberries, housemade whipped cream, and melted milk chocolate.

Coconut Caramel Cookie Milkshake (Limited Time Only) – A delightful blend of crunchy cookies, toasted coconut, and rich, buttery caramel, handspun to perfection, available through April 20.

“We know coconut isn’t for everyone, but those who love it will absolutely adore this shake,” added Manatos. “It’s the perfect combination of crunchy, creamy, and caramelized flavors that bring back nostalgic memories while delivering an unmistakably MilkShake Factory experience.”

Rooted in four generations of chocolate-making expertise, MilkShake Factory continues to create handcrafted treats that bring people together. From its signature milkshakes made with in-house ice cream to its small-batch chocolates, every item on the menu reflects a commitment to quality and hospitality.

MilkShake Factory is expanding across the country, sharing its legacy of sweet treats and memorable experiences with new communities. Don’t miss out on these seasonal delights—because at MilkShake Factory, every sip and every bite is a celebration.