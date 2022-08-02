Mo' Bettahs Comes to Oklahoma City

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant is ready to open its doors and serve its authentic Hawaiian food and island experience to fans in Oklahoma City.

Located at 300 NW 23rd St., Mo’ Bettahs will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its first location in Oklahoma City proper on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

After its official opening, Mo’ Bettahs will proudly serve Oklahomans Monday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mo’ Bettahs will spread the aloha spirit by serving authentic, fresh flavors using only the finest ingredients. Guests can enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.

What: Mo’ Bettahs is celebrating its debut in Oklahoma City proper.

When: Ribbon-cutting ceremony: Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Public grand opening: Friday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 300 NW 23rd St. in Oklahoma City.

“We couldn’t be more excited to serve more of the great people of Oklahoma,” says President of Mo’ Bettahs Rob Ertmann. “We are proud to offer fresh and authentic Hawaiian cuisine that keeps people coming back for more. When guests walk through our doors in OKC, they’ll get to know Hawaii as the island locals know it. We can’t wait to spread the aloha with everyone in the area next week!”

Oklahoma City’s new Mo’ Bettahs marks the rapidly growing brand’s third in the Sooner State and 32nd systemwide.