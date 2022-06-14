MOD Pizza to Offer $3.33 Pizzas to Celebrate High-Achieving Rewards Program

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC , the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced the award-winning MOD Rewards program recently surpassed three million members. To celebrate, from June 13 to June 19, MOD is offering a full week of special offers, available to MOD Rewards members at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide, including $3.33 MOD-size pizzas, and the chance to win free pizza for a year.

A Week of Rewards

MOD is celebrating its Rewards members over the course of a full week. When members make a purchase through the MOD app, they will be rewarded with these special offers:

June 13: Receive 33 extra rewards points with any purchase

June 14: Enjoy a $1 MOD No Name Cake

June 15: Earn triple rewards on any purchase

June 16: Enjoy a $2 Cheesy Garlic Bread

June 17: All beverages $1 (beer and wine excluded)

June 18: MOD will support Feeding America, donating three meals for every purchase made

June 19: All MOD-size pizzas are $3.33

Free Pizza for a Year

Each time MOD Rewards members redeem a deal from June 13-19, they will be entered for a chance to win free pizza for a year. Each redemption counts as one entry. Three winners will be selected.