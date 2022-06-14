    MOD Pizza to Offer $3.33 Pizzas to Celebrate High-Achieving Rewards Program

    Industry News | June 14, 2022

    MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC , the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced the award-winning MOD Rewards program recently surpassed three million members. To celebrate, from June 13 to June 19, MOD is offering a full week of special offers, available to MOD Rewards members at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide, including $3.33 MOD-size pizzas, and the chance to win free pizza for a year.

    A Week of Rewards

    MOD is celebrating its Rewards members over the course of a full week. When members make a purchase through the MOD app, they will be rewarded with these special offers:

    June 13: Receive 33 extra rewards points with any purchase

    June 14: Enjoy a $1 MOD No Name Cake

    June 15: Earn triple rewards on any purchase

    June 16: Enjoy a $2 Cheesy Garlic Bread

    June 17: All beverages $1 (beer and wine excluded)

    June 18: MOD will support Feeding America, donating three meals for every purchase made

    June 19: All MOD-size pizzas are $3.33

     

    Free Pizza for a Year

    Each time MOD Rewards members redeem a deal from June 13-19, they will be entered for a chance to win free pizza for a year. Each redemption counts as one entry. Three winners will be selected.

