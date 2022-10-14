MOD Pizza Releases Limited-Time Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, announced the return of its popular limited-edition the Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake. This latest seasonal cake is available now through November 30 - or while supplies last - at all 520+ MOD locations system-wide.
The Pumpkin Spice Cake is a sweet pumpkin cake with a fluffy spiced cream filling and covered with a white chocolate coating.
The newest No Name Cake is available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on MOD seasonal items.
