MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is putting run-of-the-grill burgers on notice with ambitious plans to show America why it deserves its place at the top of the fast-casual category in 2025.

The nearly 90-unit brand achieved remarkable systemwide sales performance in 2024, reporting year-over-year same-store sales increases with several locations even achieving double-digit growth. Despite rising costs and decreases in traffic across the restaurant industry, MOOYAH posted a 5.4% sales increase and a 2.3% rise in guest traffic with one location breaking the brand’s systemwide annual sales record entirely. These achievements reflect the dedication of the MOOYAH leadership team in adapting to franchisee and guest feedback. The resulting innovations in technology and operations were key in reducing franchisees’ food costs, while a retooled loyalty program resulted in a 56% increase in new app sign-ups year-over-year and a more engaged customer base.

“Franchisee success is our team’s number one priority, and the strides we’ve made in the last year are truly a testament to that commitment,” said Anand Gala, Chairman and CEO of MOOYAH. “Without their passion for the product and this brand, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Our MOO Crew support team works tirelessly to ensure that our franchisees have the resources they need to scale their businesses, whether they are focused on growing the margins of their existing locations or adding new locations to their current operations.”

With 15 new locations slated to open across the U.S. in 2025, MOOYAH is embarking on its largest expansion year yet. Complete with drive-thrus, cutting-edge kitchen technologies, self-order kiosks and dynamic digital menu boards, the best tasting burger brand’s next-generation prototypes allow franchisees to quickly capitalize on opportunities in their markets without compromising the brand’s commitment to customization, quality and hospitality.

“We’re eager to build on our momentum and bring the best tasting burger in America to even more communities in 2025,” continued Gala. “Real estate has been a challenge across the board for the restaurant industry these past few years. That’s why it’s essential that we offer franchise prospects multiple ways to grow with us, from drive-thrus and second-generation conversions to smaller footprint spaces.”

MOOYAH’s growth strategy also includes expanding into non-traditional franchise venues, such as universities, airports, and travel centers, allowing the brand to reach new audiences and maximize its growth potential. Meanwhile, its traditional growth will focus on the prime markets available throughout the West Coast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Southeast and Texas.

The MOOYAH menu features uncompromised quality, including Certified Angus Beef, freshly prepared toppings, elevated hand-smashed burger preparation and customization options that give guests the ability to enjoy America’s best tasting burger no matter their lifestyle or dietary preferences. With multiple revenue channels, including dine-in, delivery and a robust loyalty app, MOOYAH is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its guests while its strong unit-level economics appeal to franchisees looking to grow with a leading burger brand. Ideal franchisee candidates have existing restaurant franchise operations with one to 20 units in their portfolios.