MOOYAH Burger Partners with Advertising Agency Johnson & Sekin to Grow its Branding

There are regular hamburgers and then there are MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. The brand known for serving up signature seasoned-and-seared burgers made with 100% Certified Angus Beef is teaming up with national advertising agency Johnson & Sekin to make sure burger lovers know the difference.

The popular fast-casual concept announced that it is partnering with the Dallas-based agency to tell the MOOYAH quality story. The brand plans on doing just that with the launch of its new ‘Mouthful of Awesome’ fall campaign, which will focus on the MOOYAH difference and why high-quality ingredients make them the best tasting burger in town.

“Our loyal fans know we have the best burgers around – we have for a long time! Our secret is simple,” says MOOYAH Vice President of Marketing Sarah Beddoe. “We use premium 100% Certified Angus Beef , bake our buns in-house daily and we scratch make our toppings every morning and afternoon. There’s no denying this is what makes a MOOYAH burger a mouth full of awesome!”

Johnson & Sekin is helping MOOYAH double down on sharing what makes its food different. With clients ranging from Chili’s Bar & Grill to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the agency is an expert in increasing awareness and traffic with breakthrough marketing.

MOOYAH tapped into a unique insight to help explain its quality difference – using 100% Certified Angus Beef, which is higher grade quality than most steaks. It’s something that people can visualize and its definitely something that people can taste. But the awesome burger experience doesn’t stop there, with all-natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers also available and fully customizable.

Add in the option of five cheeses and toppings like Applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced avocado, kosher dill pickles, fried onion strings, grilled jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms and a variety of sauces – all scratch-made and prepared daily, and you’ve got the definition of awesome. MOOYAH is proud of its quality and believes this is what it takes to make a great burger, so it will never compromise.

MOOYAH's famous hand-cut fries take six-steps and a total of 24 hours to prepare. A delicious combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. To top it off, MOOYAH makes 100% real ice cream shakes in eight flavors plus special seasonal favorites.

What’s in a name matters, so regardless of what you crave or your dietary preference, at MOOYAH you’ll always get a burger, fries or shake made perfectly for you. And expect a mouthful of awesome!