MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH), the award-winning fast-casual brand known for serving America’s best tasting burger, is bringing its signature made-to-order burgers, hand-cut fries, and handspun shakes to South Jordan in late March. The new restaurant located at 11428 South Parkway Plaza Drive will be operated by twin brothers and experienced restauranteurs Art and Nick Depole, who are committed to delivering high-quality food and exceptional guest experiences to the local community.

“We’ve had an incredible experience working with the MOOYAH team—the support, guidance, and enthusiasm they provide are second to none,” said Art. “Expanding into South Jordan felt like the natural next step for us. It’s the perfect location between our existing Provo and Sandy restaurants, and we’re thrilled for South Jordan residents to see why MOOYAH is the best tasting burger in town.”

Art and Nick have strong business backgrounds and a shared dedication to quality that aligns perfectly with MOOYAH’s mission. After successfully building and selling a multi-million-dollar business they started in college, the brothers set their sights on conquering the restaurant industry. They opened their first MOOYAH location near New York City’s Times Square but faced unforeseen challenges when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Although they had to close the Times Square location, the duo’s unwavering passion for MOOYAH and its mission drove them to Utah. In 2022, they took over operations of an underperforming location in Provo and quickly turned it around, earning recognition for achieving the largest year-over-year sales increase. After opening a drive-thru location in Sandy in late 2024, Art and Nick are now preparing to open their third MOOYAH restaurant in South Jordan, with plans for a fourth—and possibly more—in the coming years.

“Art and Nick’s passion for great food and their commitment to the communities they serve make them exceptional franchise partners,” said Beth Stockmoe, Vice President of Operations for MOOYAH. “They’ve already made a tremendous impact in Provo and Sandy, and we’re excited to continue supporting them as they develop this next location in South Jordan.”

In addition to its fresh menu items made using high-quality ingredients, MOOYAH has mastered the art of burger customization. The brand’s high-quality ingredients, which include Certified Angus Beef® that is smashed, seared and seasoned to perfection, fresh-cut daily veggies, baked-in-house signature buns, hand-cut fries and real ice cream, serve as key differentiators that keep the burger brand’s guests coming back for more.

With a fully built-out franchise support team, MOOYAH serves as a great resource for first-time or experienced franchisees as they scale their business. New and seasoned restaurant operators work with dedicated trainers both virtually and on-site at high-volume locations for a hands-on training experience.

In addition to its Utah expansion, the 90-unit brand recently announced the additional markets it is prioritizing for future franchise growth throughout the West Coast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Southeast and Texas.

Ideal franchisee candidates should have the infrastructure to support their chosen markets, including smaller multi-unit franchisees, managing portfolios ranging from 1 to 20 units. At the heart of these franchise journeys lies an unwavering passion to transform the quick service restaurant industry, a commitment MOOYAH wholeheartedly embraces.