Mountain Mike's Opens First Idaho Restaurant

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced the opening of its first Idaho location in Meridian. The new restaurant is owned and operated by Gem State Pies, the franchise group that recently inked a multi-unit deal with Mountain Mike’s Pizza to open five locations throughout Idaho’s Treasure Valley. Located on Eagle Road, Mountain Mike’s is thrilled to introduce the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to Meridian locals.

“We are proud to bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to the great state of Idaho, and it’s not lost on us how clearly the values of Idaho residents overlap with the family and community-based pillars on which Mountain Mike’s was established,” says longtime Idaho resident Boris Ilic for Gem State Pies. “We’re thrilled to welcome the community in for the unique dine-in experience only found at Mountain Mike’s, where families and friends of all ages can come together and make memories over some really fantastic pizza.”

The 2,500-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Meridian features the same welcoming atmosphere the brand is known for and a design that pays tribute to the adventurous spirit within us all. With big-screen televisions throughout the restaurant, and a kids’ area with arcade games, the newest Mountain Mike’s is an ideal location for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor, and value. Orders may also be placed online or via the Mountain Rewards mobile app, as well as through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The newest Mountain Mike’s is located at 3340 N. Eagle Rd. #104, Meridian, ID 83646, and can be reached at (208) 488-4242. The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.