Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, has officially opened its fifth location in Bakersfield, California, deepening the brand’s presence in the Central Valley. The restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Harry Singh and Bobby Kang. The longtime business partners co-own three existing Mountain Mike’s locations in Delano, Palmdale and Bakersfield, California, with plans to open three additional restaurants across Southern California. Located at the intersection of Panama Lane and Old River Road, the newest Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“Being part of the Mountain Mike’s Pizza family means a great deal to us because the brand isn’t just about serving pizza—it’s about delivering top-quality ingredients and creating unforgettable experiences with every slice,” said Singh. “We’re proud of our longtime partnership with a brand that emphasizes excellence in every aspect, from the craveable food to the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere we provide for our guests.”

The nearly 2,400-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Bakersfield features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting five big-screen televisions, the newest Bakersfield restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, a patio for al fresco dining, domestic and craft beers on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at the newest Mountain Mike’s in Bakersfield, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.