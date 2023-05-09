Mr Gatti's Pizza Opens in Temple, Texas

WHAT: Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, announces the opening of its first location in Temple, TX. Franchise owner George Kash has been associated with Mr Gatti's brand for 51 years and owns and operates ten other Mr Gatti's locations in the central Texas market. In 1972 Kash’s mother was the first franchisee to purchase a Mr Gatti’s location from the founder, Colonel James R. Eure. Since then, George has been committed to upholding Mr Gatti's standard of prioritizing great food and fun for families, making his locations a go-to for pizza lovers in the area.

Temple residents can enjoy the convenience of take-out and delivery service of Mr Gatti’s famous pizza, pizza rolls and ranch dressing.

WHERE: 2102 S 31st St, Temple, TX 76504

Hours of operation: Monday - Thursday, Sunday 10:30 am - 9:00 pm; Friday- Saturday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm