Muscle Maker Grill Rolls Out (Lite) 'Ranch it Up' Wraps

Muscle Maker Grill, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s “healthier for you” protein-based restaurant concept, which promotes a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes today announced the rollout of its new (lite) “Ranch It Up” Wraps menu which includes four (lite) ranch-based wraps.

Muscle Maker Grill’s new (lite) “Ranch It Up” Wraps menu is a great option for those looking to indulge in a ranch-based wrap without the guilt. On par with its mission of delivering healthier menu items without sacrificing flavor, Muscle Maker Grill’s new (lite) “Ranch It Up” Wraps offers different builds to satisfy anyone’s ranch dressing craving! All (lite) “Ranch It Up” Wraps are served with a choice of a side and can be enjoyed in store or can be ordered online at www.ordermmg.com. (Lite) “Ranch It Up” Wraps builds are listed below.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap: Chicken, buffalo sauce, brown rice and beans, reduced fat cheddar, lite ranch, jalapeno wrap.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap: Chicken, turkey bacon, lite ranch, tomato, red onion, reduced fat cheddar, lettuce, spinach wrap.

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap: Chicken, mozzarella, sauteed onions and peppers, portabella mushroom blend, lite ranch, garlic herb wrap.

Turkey Spinach Avocado Wrap: Turkey burger, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, lite ranch, spinach, spinach wrap.

Invented in the 1950s, ranch is the most popular salad dressing in the country, according to a 2017 study by the Association for Dressings and Sauces, an industry group. Forty percent of Americans named ranch as their favorite dressing. The Muscle Maker Grill menu development team took this stat into consideration when developing the new (lite) “Ranch It Up” Wraps limited time offer menu. The brand was able to incorporate the creamy goodness of traditional ranch but without the same level of fat and calories.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill comments “We’re excited to announce that we’ve added the four new (lite) “Ranch It Up” Wraps to our “healthier for you” lineup of wraps. Ranch dressing has been a tried-and-true staple across American households. People love to dunk, dress, top and dip virtually everything in ranch dressing, which is why we wanted to introduce the zesty lite ranch dressing to our menu to give our valued guests even more options when they dine with us. By using lite ranch, we were able to cut back on the calories and fat content which is what Muscle Maker Grill is all about. My personal favorite is the Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap!”

The (lite) “Ranch It Up” Wraps menu will be served at all participating Muscle Maker Grill restaurant locations. Prices vary by location.