Muscle Maker Sees Revenue Jump 228 Percent

Muscle Maker, the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto and Superfit Foods, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals announced the posting of its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 16 for the 13-week period ending June 30, 2021.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc., says, “this is an exciting time for Muscle Maker as we recently acquired the Pokemoto and Superfit Foods brands and are starting to see the benefit of these acquisitions on our top line revenue. We expect that these acquisitions will provide an opportunity to expand in the exciting ready-made healthy meal prep segment and trending Hawaiian Poke cuisine areas. We recently announced the official launch of franchising for Pokemoto and have already signed a three-location agreement for the Massachusetts market. Hawaiian poke is exploding in popularity. Combine this with the Pokemoto franchising model which we believe has low build out and labor costs, ease of operations, small footprints and an experienced franchise management team and we believe we have a winning combination that should be exciting to potential franchise partners.”

These acquisitions bring the total open store count of all entities to 40 corporately owned and franchised locations with seven more locations that have signed leases and are under construction.

Pokemoto, a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has 14 locations in four states - Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Georgia and offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery. The New Haven Connecticut location is steps away from Yale University reaching countless students and faculty. Universities among other non-traditional opportunities are a focal point in Muscle Maker Grill’s growth strategy.

SuperFit Foods, LLC, a fresh-prepared meal prep service that prepares “healthier for you” meals in a centrally located kitchen in Jacksonville, FL with delivery to local gyms and wellness centers or right to customers doors and offers nation-wide shipping. SuperFit Foods sold over 220,000 meals in 2020.