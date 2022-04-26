MUTTS Canine Cantina Begins Construction on North Austin Location

MUTTS Canine Cantina has announced it is to begin construction for the new North Austin franchise location this month. Slated to open in the late summer months or early fall, the unique concept of an off-leash dog park with an outdoor bar and grill is located at 9825 N. Lake Creek Parkway, near both Highway 183 and Highway 45.

Heading up the new location’s development is Texas-based K9 Entertainment, which includes franchisees and twin sisters Lisa Ladewig and Laura Ladewig Landers, along with Laura’s husband Darrell Landers. The trio of entrepreneurs were among the first franchisees to partner with MUTTS upon the brand’s franchise announcement in 2019. They boast a portfolio of many businesses, including Ultimate Outdoor Movies, Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment and Xtreme Technologies. Lisa is a Managing Partner, Laura is the Vice President and Darrell serves as Chief Technology Officer.

“MUTTS Austin will be the premiere place to play with your best friend, but it is so much more than just an upscale, off-leash dog park,” said Managing Partner Lisa Ladewig. “MUTTS Austin is an outdoor “eatertainment” concept that doesn’t just cater to dog owners, it’s a great place for you to eat, drink, relax and hang out with your two and four-legged friends – where pups and peeps can COME. SIT. STAY & EAT. DRINK. PLAY.”

All MUTTS Canine Cantina locations feature a walk-up bar serving local craft brews and Barkaritas (MUTTS’ signature margarita); award-winning burgers, chicken sandwiches, and PUPsicles catering to the four-legged customers. The inviting and relaxing atmosphere at MUTTS Austin will have a combination of amenities, including:

Front and back covered patios with misting fans and heaters

Outdoor LED TVs

Doggie Splash Pad Park

Live Music with Giant LED Screen

Private Cabana Rentals

Private Event Rental Space

Evolution Self-Serve Dog Wash

Wi-Fi & Charging Stations

“We’re excited for this expansion to a new market, and I’m confident that MUTTS Austin will become a new favorite destination for the city’s residents to hang out with their furry friends,” says MUTTS Director of Operations Austin Green. “MUTTS takes pride in creating a true community among our members, and we look forward to seeing it grow in Austin.”

“Austin is one of the most pet-friendly cities in the U.S., so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring MUTTS to our city,” says Vice President Laura Landers. “I’m absolutely certain that the new location will bring together like-minded residents who prioritize an active lifestyle and want the best for their pets.”

Guests are welcome to enjoy the park with or without their four-legged friends. When guests are visiting with their dogs, they can access the dog park by purchasing a Daily Pass, Monthly, or Annual Membership. Access to the park includes all of the amenities in addition to our Bark Rangers (who supervise and tidy up the park). Named one of USA Today’s “10 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants” and by Orbitz’s as “Where to eat, stay and play with Fido in America’s pet-friendliest cities,” MUTTS has earned a reputation in Texas for its upscale off-leash dog park, bar and grill.