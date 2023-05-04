National Restaurant Association Show Expects Big International Presence

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show promises to remain the global hub for the foodservice industry as it prepares to welcome participants from around the world this month. The 2023 Show is expected to exceed 2022 international attendance, with thousands of attendees registered from a range of countries, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, China, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Australia. Taking place May 20-23, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago, the event will feature plentiful offerings designed especially for international attendees.

Tom Cindric, president of Winsight Exhibitions, is excited to welcome a large and diverse global audience to this year’s event. "International registration trends this year, and last, are a testament to today’s global nature of the foodservice industry,” he says. “We believe that attendees will gain valuable insights and perspectives from around the world. Our robust international program—one of our biggest success stories—offers a unique opportunity for connection with global colleagues and exploration of new trends and innovations in the industry.”

For international foodservice professionals, the Show is a unique opportunity to gain a competitive advantage in their local market through an extensive array of globally oriented programming, curated networking and matchmaking, and more than 2,100 exhibits showcasing the world’s latest flavors, trends and innovations. International Show resources and highlights for international attendees include:

INTERNATIONAL INSPIRATION ON THE SHOW FLOOR

The Show floor, currently spanning 650,000 square feet, will showcase more than 280 international exhibiting companies from all over the globe, including a strong return of participation from China, Japan and South Korea. Specialty pavilions, inspired by international cultures and cuisines, such as the Global Food Expo, Bellavita Italian Pavilion and Iberica Spanish Pavilion will showcase the trendiest international flavors and products as well as live cooking demos to inspire new techniques.

GLOBAL-CENTERED EDUCATION

International attendees at the National Restaurant Association Show can benefit from the top-tier educational program featuring industry experts in wellness, menu optimization, marketing, technology and operations. The program is tailored to meet the unique needs of global professionals seeking essential knowledge for success in the foodservice industry. Featured sessions include:

• F&B Products You Need to Know: Judge-Selected FABI Favorites | Saturday, May 20; 3 – 3:45 p.m. | Monday, May 22; 3:15 – 4 p.m.

• Brazilian Foodservice Outlook and What it Could Mean for the Rest of the World | Sunday, May 21; Noon – 12:30 p.m.

• Featured Session with Technomic: Chart Your Course: Traversing What’s Next for the Restaurant Industry | Monday, May 22; 1 – 2:00 p.m.

• A Supply Chain on the Rocks: Making the Most of The New Normal | Monday, May 22; 3:30 – 4 p.m.

CELEBRATED CHEFS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Attendees can expect live demonstrations and sessions with internationally acclaimed chefs, including:

• Chef Rick Bayless, known for revolutionizing how American cuisine embraces Mexican flavors. He will be sharing his culinary expertise, keen business insights and passions with attendees. Through his inspiring and informative talk, Chef Bayless aims to delight and educate attendees on his culinary mastery and experiences in the industry. (Saturday, May 20; 10:30 – 11:15 a.m.)

• Chef Brian Duffy, well-known Bar Rescue TV personality. He will showcase the world of innovative plant-based seafood alternatives. Attendees can learn from Chef Duffy as he demonstrates how to incorporate sustainable plant-based seafood into contemporary versions of classic comfort food favorites. (Sunday, May 23; 11:30 a.m. – 12: 15 p.m.)

• Zoe Adjonyoh founder of west African food brand, Zoe's Ghana Kitchen. Zoe is driven to create change in the food landscape and has sought to inspire African food entrepreneurs, cooks, and chefs from the continent and the diaspora across the world. Attendees will be inspired by her fresh interpretation of classic Ghanaian flavors. (Monday, May 22; 2:00 - 2:45 p.m.)

• Chef Miguel Trinidad, chef and owner of two critically acclaimed Filipino restaurants in New York City and author of "I Am a Filipino," will be discussing culinary cannabis and sharing insights on how he achieved phenomenal success in one of the world's most competitive foodservice markets. (Tuesday, May 23; Noon – 12:45 p.m.)

INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEE RESOURCES AND NETWORKING

The Show provides various services for international participants to enhance their on-site experience.

• The International Delegation Program offers a variety of benefits, discounts and incentives for international groups attending the Show. Three delegation options are available for those who wish to attend in a group, including attending as part of a U.S. Commercial Service delegation, joining NASDA or the U.S. Department of Agriculture delegation, or joining/creating a country sponsored delegation. Benefits range from complimentary hotel accommodations, free passes, guided tours and VIP seating.

• Translation and interpreter services are available in many languages and can be reserved online in advance of the Show. This service allows international attendees the ability to easily communicate with exhibitors and take advantage of all that the Show has to offer.

• The Show partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce to launch a complementary Business-to-Business (B2B) Matchmaking program where eligible U.S. exporters, suppliers, international distributors, buyers and multipliers attending the Show through a delegation can connect and schedule one-on-one in-person meetings while onsite, maximizing their time, creating international relationships and increasing export sales.

• International attendees can connect with key trade executives and exhibiting companies by attending the International Reception on Saturday, May 20 at 5:00 p.m. This networking event provides valuable opportunities for global professionals to establish essential business relationships and is open to all international registrants.

International attendees interested in learning more about the Show’s international program and resources can find additional information at nationalrestaurantshow.com/international.