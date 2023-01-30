Native Foods' Next Chef Special is the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Chef’s Special of 2022 – the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich.

The BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich features a plant-based pulled pork, bbq sauce, southern coleslaw and sliced pickles on a toasted hamburger bun. Available February 1 through February 28, this sandwich is the perfect comfort food cure.

The BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich comes with a side such as steamed kale with lemon or a premium side like their mac and cheese or their homemade soup (an additional $1.50). This sandwich is available throughout the whole month of February at all Native Foods locations.

Next month’s Chef’s Special will launch on March 1, 2023. Keep an eye out for their new menu items launching soon.