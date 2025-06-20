NAYA is turning up the flavor with its updated red sauce, offering guests an exciting new way to elevate their meals. The new Spicy Red Pepper Sauce recipe is deeper, bolder, and more aromatic with a rich mix of traditional Middle Eastern spices true to NAYA’s roots. Whether drizzled over a customizable bowl, roll, or salad, or served on the side as a dip for pita bread, this sauce is available at no extra charge and complements NAYA’s lineup of signature sauces.

“This refresh is part of our commitment to bringing more authentic, regional flavor to our menu,” says Hady Kfoury, who notes that the red sauce is trending with customers after launching last month. “As we move toward preparing all sauces fresh in-house, we saw an opportunity to craft a Red Sauce that better reflects traditional Middle Eastern flavor profiles—with more depth, spice, and complexity.”

NAYA collaborated with a spice blender based in Lebanon who specializes in premium spice blends. The final product uses a proprietary blend of dried spices sourced directly from the region, allowing NAYA to highlight authentic flavors and elevate ingredient quality.

NAYA’s Spicy Red Pepper Sauce is bold and fairly spicy, with a smooth, smoky finish. Key notes include cayenne pepper, paprika, cumin, cinnamon, and allspice—bringing warmth, depth, and a subtle heat that builds. It remains 100 percent vegan and free of all nine major allergens.

Customers can now choose from three sauces to finish their bowls or add to their rolls. NAYA’s other signature sauces include: