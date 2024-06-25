Nékter Juice Bar, a leader in the healthy lifestyle revolution with more than 300 locations open or in development across the country, has launched its first-ever Summertime Shakes, made with only real, clean, plant-based, and dairy-free ingredients. Available now through August 31 at participating locations, the new nutrient-forward shakes come in three flavors: Peanut Butter Cookie Monster, Birthday Cake and Strawberry Shortcake.

“Healthy eating and indulgence don’t have to be mutually exclusive, especially at Nékter Juice Bar,” said Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. “We believe that you can treat yourself to deliciously nutritious options that satisfy cravings and nourish your body. Our new Summertime Shakes are proof of that, capturing the essence of childhood summer flavors in a truly better-for-you way.”

Created to be delicious, refreshing and guilt-free indulgences, Nékter’s new Summertime Shakes are made only with wholesome ingredients that align with the brand’s ethos and commitment to menu transparency and ingredient-integrity.

While other juice bars use processed and unhealthful ingredients such as juice concentrates, flavored syrups, artificial flavors, frozen yogurt, or ice cream in their offerings, Nékter’s juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and now shakes, stand out. Each is handcrafted in-store daily with only delicious plant-based ingredients that flood the body with essential vitamins, enzymes and nutrients.