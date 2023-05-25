    Next Level Burger Honors Pride Month with Peachy Passion Pride Shake

    Industry News | May 25, 2023
    Next Level Burger's Peachy Passion Pride Shake.
    Next Level Burger
    It will be available at all 10 locations coast to coast.

    Next Level Burger, America’s first 100 percent plant-based burger joint chain, is celebrating Pride Month with a Peachy Passion Pride Shake special.  

    House-made organic soy or organic coconut soft-serve ice cream is hand spun with organic peaches and passionfruit, topped with whipped cream, rainbow sugar and a rainbow love gummy for this festive vegan shake, which is available throughout the month of June at all 10 NLB locations coast to coast. The shake is $7.45 for a small, $8.95 for a medium and $11.45 for a large. The brand will also redesign to-go packaging for the month, with its compostable to-go bags featuring a rainbow design and the message “love wins.” 

    In addition, each Next Level Burger location will make donations to a local LGBTQ+ non-profit organization in its community chosen by the team members of each local store, including Q Center in Portland, Oregon; Gay City in Seattle, Washington; and The Center on Colfax in Denver, Colorado.

