Next Level Burger Honors Pride Month with Peachy Passion Pride Shake

Next Level Burger, America’s first 100 percent plant-based burger joint chain, is celebrating Pride Month with a Peachy Passion Pride Shake special.

House-made organic soy or organic coconut soft-serve ice cream is hand spun with organic peaches and passionfruit, topped with whipped cream, rainbow sugar and a rainbow love gummy for this festive vegan shake, which is available throughout the month of June at all 10 NLB locations coast to coast. The shake is $7.45 for a small, $8.95 for a medium and $11.45 for a large. The brand will also redesign to-go packaging for the month, with its compostable to-go bags featuring a rainbow design and the message “love wins.”

In addition, each Next Level Burger location will make donations to a local LGBTQ+ non-profit organization in its community chosen by the team members of each local store, including Q Center in Portland, Oregon; Gay City in Seattle, Washington; and The Center on Colfax in Denver, Colorado.