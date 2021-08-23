Nextbite Unveils Three New Delivery-Only Breakfast Brands

Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants, announced three new delivery-only breakfast concepts to meet the rising demand for delivery-only breakfast items. Nextbite’s new breakfast line up will satiate all types of tastes and appetites, with new menu items ranging from traditional and gourmet breakfast sandwiches to chicken and waffles to breakfast burritos.

Available to consumers in September through Nextbite restaurant partners, the new Nextbite breakfast options include: Hatch House, classic breakfast sandwiches with a gourmet touch; Crack’t, amped up breakfast “sammies”; and HuevoRito authentic breakfast burritos. Nextbite is now actively signing on new restaurant partners for these menu items and HuevoRito is already available to consumers nationwide.

“The hottest segment in delivery-only food is breakfast and we are upping the game across our Nextbite brands ranging from delectable brunch-inspired specialties to exciting new twists for the ever-popular breakfast burrito and breakfast sandwich,” says Alex Canter, CEO of Nextbite. “With many returning to the office or school, or those still working from home, the desire for a convenient and delicious breakfast makes life a little easier and much tastier.”

With the 2021 U.S. digital spend on breakfast items via delivery apps up 263 percent from 2020, according to Edison Trends, it represents a significant opportunity for restaurants to add these menu items.

Hatch House is a breakfast sandwich concept featuring an “everything” bagel or brioche filled with the customer’s choice of eggs, meats, veggies, cheese and crafted aiolis. Hatch House appeals to the gourmand looking for everyday convenience without sacrificing a premium experience, featuring elevated ingredients like aged cheddar, crispy fried avocado, and chili crisp aioli.

Crack’t offers classic brunch-inspired flavors with its imaginative selection of over-the-top breakfast “sammies.” With an exciting and on-trend menu, Crack’t combines traditional breakfast favorites with a new culinary flair like hot chicken and waffles and buttermilk biscuits smothered in country-ham aioli.

HuevoRito is a breakfast burrito restaurant concept designed with delicious and convenient options for busy people on the go. HuevoRito features a variety of mouthwatering burrito choices with eggs, potatoes, meats, veggies and cheese. HuevoRito also includes a hearty vegan option.

Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution seamlessly connects its restaurant partners with delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub, all of which will be delivering the new breakfast menus to customers. Local restaurant owners interested in becoming a Nextbite restaurant partner can learn more and sign up on the Nextbite website.

The new breakfast items are the latest additions to Nextbite's growing brand portfolio that includes George Lopez Tacos and HotBox by Wiz by Wiz Khalifa, along with 12 other menus, from the best-selling Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken to Grilled Cheese Society.