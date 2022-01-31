Noodles & Company Enters South Carolina

Noodles & Company the national fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, today announced that it has entered a new market under a multi-unit development agreement with Philippe Saad, President of SA Restaurants Groups Inc.



With its first franchise location opening in Surfside on Wednesday, January 19th, this new restaurant marks the first Noodles & Company in the South Carolina state. SA Restaurants Groups Inc. has plans to open additional Noodles & Company restaurants in the future.



“As a customer turned franchisee, I’m thrilled to bring Noodles & Company to the South Carolina market,” said Philippe Saad, Noodles & Company franchisee and President of SA Restaurants Groups Inc. “I’ve always had a passion for working with food and with Noodles & Company’s reputation as a leader in menu innovation, people-focused company philosophy, and proven franchise model, this is a promising franchise opportunity for us. Noodles & Company’s menu offers a wide variety of choices, from healthy to indulgent options, and their dishes accommodate most dietary preferences. We can’t wait for the Myrtle Beach community to fall in love with the brand as much as I did.”



Noodles & Company's menu offers guests familiar and global-inspired dishes from around the world that cater to every appetite. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is prepared to order, allowing guests to customize any dish their way with the fresh, high-quality ingredients that Noodles offer. For a side of convenience with every Noodles & Company order, guests can use the Noodles Rewards app for convenient options such as takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup. Noodles Rewards members also earn points for every dollar spent, receive exclusive offers, sneak-peeks on new menu additions, and more!