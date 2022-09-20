Nothing Bundt Cakes Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Cake

While many brands brought back their beloved fall menu items in the heat of summer, Nothing Bundt Cakes has brought back its signature Pumpkin Spice cake just in time for the first day of fall on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Available in 10- and 8-inch Bundt Cakes, as well as mini Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis at all 440+ Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries across the country, guests can enjoy this seasonal favorite now through Dec. 4 while supplies last.

Guests can purchase the returning fall favorite starting at just $4.75 for a personal sized Bundtlet. The10-inch cakes, which serve 18 people, start at only $35.