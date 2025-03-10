On March 10, chef Mary Nguyen welcomes the first guests to the newest location of Olive & Finch within Denver Union Station. The latest opening marks the third of Nguyen’s “fine-casual” eateries, the first of which she launched in Uptown in 2013 after noticing a void for chef-driven, scratch made casual restaurants in the city.

Occupying the 1,879 square-foot space across from Tattered Cover within the iconic downtown landmark, the counter service restaurant is open daily for dinner, happy hour, lunch and breakfast and will boast a robust selection of Nguyen’s signature affordable, high-quality offerings available for dine-in or grab-and-go. Menu offerings include breakfast favorites, sharable starters like beef kofta and tomato tartine, a variety of soups and salads, cold sandwiches including the popular Woody-Wood and Luca, dinner favorites such as dan dan noodles, the O&F burger and garlic roasted chicken along with cold-pressed bottled juices, craft coffees and a selection of wine, beer and cocktails. Unlike other locations of Olive & Finch, the Denver Union Station location offers its award-winning pastries packaged in a grab-and-go format, allowing diners to serve themselves. Guests can also look forward to indoor booths and communal dining spaces as well as an expansive patio with umbrella-shaded tables and a fireplace.

“With Olive & Finch, I wanted to offer diners a spot that was chef-driven but didn’t require a big-time commitment, a hefty price tag or a compromise to healthy values,” Nguyen said. “Our goal has always been to create a space where you could get great food that was accessible in more of a casual, convenient environment and we can’t wait for travelers and Denver locals to experience Olive & Finch at Denver Union Station.”

A pioneering member of the local culinary community, Nguyen is a self-taught chef with more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry. After helming the kitchens at Denver restaurants The Beehive and Hapa Sushi, she opened acclaimed Vietnamese French bistro Parallel Seventeen, followed by Asian concept Street Kitchen. Fueled by the success of Olive & Finch Uptown, Nguyen continued to expand the brand to include a second Olive & Finch location in Cherry Creek; Little Finch, an all-day café on Denver’s 16th Street Mall; and the recently opened Olive & Finch, on the Fly, a grab-and-go kiosk in Denver International Airport. The quick-service dining concepts, along with custom baking and wholesale operations, make up Olive & Finch Collective, which she operates as chef and founder.

The next Olive & Finch location is slated to debut within the Denver Performing Arts Center in Q2 of 2025 and Nguyen hopes to double Olive & Finch’s footprint in the next five years by exploring both in and out-of-state opportunities and expanding its wholesale business to serve larger institutions such as airports and hospitals.

One of Denver’s most notable BIPOC female chefs, Nguyen serves on the board of the Asian Chamber of Commerce, Visit Denver and the Emily Griffith Foundation and is active with Junior Achievement Rocky Mountain, Asian Girls Ignite and the Downtown Denver Partnership.

Olive & Finch Denver Union Station is located at 1701 Wynkoop St., Suite 150, and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.