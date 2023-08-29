Two restaurant-centric tech enterprises announced a collaboration. Opsi joins Plate IQ’s preferred partner network to help continue revolutionizing the way restaurants manage accounts payable and their day-to-day operations.

This partnership allows opsi and Plate IQ’s offerings to integrate, creating a seamless solution for mutual clients.

Plate IQ’s invoice, payment, and audit information syncs effortlessly with opsi’s tech-stack.

Opsi will leverage Plate IQ’s machine learning and AP automation to enable restaurant owners to optimize their accounts payable process.

And, Plate IQ has the opportunity to introduce its existing clientele to a feature-set designed specifically by chefs, for chefs, to optimize the way restaurants operate.

“We at opsi are extremely excited to announce this preferred partnership with Plate IQ. This collaboration enhances our services and guarantees that our shared customers' recipe costs remain precise and current," says Matt Luckey, Co-Founder, opsi

While expanding to new markets in recent years, Plate IQ was originally designed to help busy restaurants thrive when it comes to accounts payable. And, opsi, a recipe tool built by world-class chefs, empowers restaurants to achieve seamless, paperless, organized kitchen experiences.

“Recognizing the need to provide customers with invoice processing and AP solutions, we wanted to partner with a leader in this industry. Plate IQ has a strong track record in this domain and through creating a distinctive, seamless integration between our two systems, we can guarantee that our customers benefit from superior software for both recipe costing and invoice processing," says James Passafaro, Chef & Co-Founder, opsi

Restaurants are rife with paperwork – think menus, recipe cards, invoices and lists. Opsi allows restaurant teams, both front and back of house, to benefit from a singular source of truth within the opsi application. And, Plate IQ lets restaurants organize invoices by line item and pay vendors from one application, whether they have paper invoices, emails, or screenshots. This integration and partnership will allow restaurants to get back to the work they were made for.

“We are thrilled to announce our new integration with opsi, a strategic collaboration that marks a significant step towards innovation and growth. By combining our expertise and resources, we are poised to create unparalleled value for our restaurant and hospitality clients as we continue to drive industry evolution," says Barrett Boston, CEO, Plate IQ