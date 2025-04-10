Orange Leaf, a quick-service frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Evansville, Indiana. The grand opening event will be held at 2004 Lincoln Ave, on Saturday, April 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To celebrate the new opening, the event will feature day-of promotions, giveaways and activities for all to enjoy.

The Orange Leaf grand opening event will include unbeatable offers for the guests like:

Buy one, get one free frozen yogurt (in-store only, available all day)

Free frozen yogurt for a year for the first 10 guests in line at the opening (smallest cup size available in-store)

Plus, a $150 gift card giveaway for one lucky winner, randomly drawn from a fishbowl raffle of customers attending the opening event.

Individuals can also participate via social media before the opening to win prizes. For a chance to win a $25 gift card, participants must follow Orange Leaf Evansville on Facebook, like, comment, and share the giveaway post using#NewOrangeLeafEvansville. The winner(s) will be chosen and announced on 5/2.

Orange Leaf Evansville is owned by Allison Phillips and her husband, Brennan, who are also the proud owners of another Orange Leaf location, located at 701 North Burkhardt Road. She started her journey as a manager in 2011 and later took over ownership in 2017. She grew her first location into one of the top-performing Orange Leaf stores in the system and plans to bring the same passion for business and community to the newest location. Co-owned with DerrickUngethiem, the owner of the Qdoba next door, together they plan for the new Orange Leaf to be another space for families, university students and local guests to enjoy sweet treats and spend time together. Located near the University of Evansville, the new store will provide students with special discounts, a cozy study space and a go-to for family visits or friendly hangouts.

“Orange Leaf has been my whole life for the last 15 years. I never imagined that I’d be opening my second location, but I love Orange Leaf and I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else,” said Phillips. “The community we’ve built is special, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead another team of dedicated employees who value community and are passionate about serving our guests and creating a space for unforgettable memories. This opening will be the start for Orange Leaf Evansville to serve as a staple in the community for years to come.”

The new Evansville location will provide locals and university students with a bright, inviting space to enjoy Orange Leaf’s creamy frozen treats with the company of friends and family or to relax and study. Guests can expect a quick-service, self-creative experience featuring 12 delicious frozen yogurt flavors, along with six additional swirl combinations. With more than 30 toppings to choose from, guests can create their own masterpieces. In addition to frozen yogurt, guests are invited to enjoy an Orange Leaf smoothie, shake, and signature froyo cakes for any occasion.

“Allison is a passionate and dedicated franchise owner, and the work she’s done with her first Orange Leaf location has been outstanding. As one of the top performing franchisees in our network, we’re confident she will continue to be successful with the opening of Evansville,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of parent company, BRIX Holdings. “Orange Leaf Evansville is ready to serve the community and provide guests with an experience they can’t find anywhere else.”